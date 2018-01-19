L’Oreal’s Muslim Model: ‘Sinister’ Israel ‘Are Child Murderers’, ‘Defeat Awaits’ Them

L’Oréal Paris UK’s new hijab-wearing Muslim model has made numerous anti-Israel posts on Twitter, calling the nation “sinister,” “child murderers,” and claiming “defeat” awaits them.

Amena Khan entered the spotlight this week after being featured in a L’Oréal hair product advertisement while wearing a hair-covering hijab.

“Whether or not your hair is on display it doesn’t affect how much you care about it,” declared Khan in response to critics, while L’Oréal Paris UK General Manager Adrien Koskas praised the advertisement as a “disruptive campaign for the haircare market.”

Several Twitter posts from Khan’s verified account, however, reveal the model’s anti-Israel beliefs. The tweets were deleted before noon on Friday — after they were discovered by Twitter users — but not before Breitbart Tech archived them for posterity.

“Israel is a sinister state & the ones who suffer most are innocent children,” proclaimed Khan in one since-deleted post, while in another she declared, “Israel = Pharoah. Both are child murderers. Insha’Allah, defeat also awaits the former; it’s only a matter of time.”

In other posts, Khan repeatedly referred to Israel as an “illegal state,” and claimed they take part in “terrorising innocent civilians.”

Khan has since deleted the posts, leaving up tweets which support Palestine, but removing those which attack Israel.

FREE PALESTINE <3 — Amena (@amenaofficial) June 21, 2013

Last year, L’Oréal Paris UK’s first transgender model Munroe Bergdorf went on several racist, anti-white rants, where she claimed white people were “the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth.”

After the rants emerged, L’Oréal fired Bergdorf, however the model was later rewarded with verification on Twitter.

L’Oréal Paris UK has not responded to Breitbart Tech’s request for comment on the matter.

