Here’s How to Make Sure You Still See Breitbart Posts After Facebook Changes the Newsfeed

Facebook is making it harder for users to see content from pages they follow — here’s how to ensure you see posts from Breitbart on your newsfeed.

Following Facebook’s recent announcements stating that not only will their newsfeed system be updated to mainly show posts from users friends and family, but will also prioritize content from Facebook’s “trusted sources” when it comes to news, even pages that users voluntarily follow will have their content downranked on users newsfeeds. Facebook explained their reasoning for this in a blog post writing, “because space in News Feed is limited, showing more posts from friends and family and updates that spark conversation means we’ll show less public content.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also wrote a lengthy post on his Facebook page which can be found here. Facebook claims that they decided which publications count as “trusted sources” by surveying “a diverse and representative sample of people using Facebook across the US to gauge their familiarity with, and trust in, various different sources of news.” However, Facebook has not stated which news sources are now considered “trusted” or exactly what questions were contained in the survey given to users.

Breitbart News is already in the top ten most engaged sites on Facebook, so to ensure that our readers are getting the best chance at seeing Breitbart News posts on their newsfeed, here is how you can update your Facebook settings to prioritize content from your favorite publishers.

Keeping Breitbart News’ posts in your newsfeed:

Click the drop-down arrow on the toolbar near the notification button at the top of the page:

Click on “News Feed Preferences”:

This will display a preferences page, select “Prioritize who to see first”:

Once you’ve clicked that, select “pages only” from the grey box in the top left and select your favorite publishers and news outlets:

The pages you select here will now show up first in your newsfeed. Facebook hasn’t announced when the new update will take place so users should update their settings as soon as possible to ensure they are still able to determine what content they read on their newsfeed.