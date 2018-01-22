Florida Man Accidentally Texts Detective Asking for Marijuana

A Florida man sent a text message asking to buy marijuana when he realized that he sent the message to a police detective.

The Gainesville Police Department posted the screenshots of the text messages between the unidentified man and the officer Saturday on Facebook with the caption, “If you’re looking to score drugs … please double check the number before you text.”

“Hey do you have bud I might need some,” the unidentified man wrote.

“I think you have the wrong number. Drugs are no good for you,” the detective wrote back, sharing an image of his badge.

“Oh my god. I’m so sorry,” the man replied.

It is unclear whether the man had been arrested. Another Florida detective was in a similar situation in 2015 when a man sent him a text message asking for drugs.

The chief narcotics investigator for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, upon receiving the text message, decided to set up a sting operation where he posed as a drug dealer.

Narcotics detectives arrested the unsuspecting man on suspicion of cocaine possession with intent to sell.