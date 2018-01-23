Twitter COO Resigns to Join Finance Startup SoFi

Twitter COO Anthony Noto has resigned from his position at the company to become the CEO of finance startup SoFi.

TechCrunch reports that Anthony Noto has resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer of Twitter. Noto left the role at Twitter to accept the position of Chief Executive Officer of finance startup SoFi. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey commented on Noto’s departure via Twitter stating that he was “proud of everything he’s [Noto] accomplished at Twitter,” referring to Noto as a “friend, partner and mentor.”

I’m really sad to see @anthonynoto leave us, but I’m happy for him and really proud of everything he’s accomplished at Twitter. He’s been a friend, partner, and mentor to me for years. He always has my support and gratitude. Thank you Anthony! We love you. https://t.co/wdI0rJqIck — jack (@jack) January 23, 2018

Twitter has not announced who will be replacing Noto, rather it was stated that his role would be filled by “other members of Twitter’s leadership team.” Noto previously acted as Chief Financial Officer at Twitter and has held positions such as managing director at Goldman Sachs and CFO of the NFL. Noto joined Twitter in 2014 under former CEO Dick Costolo.

Finance startup SoFi was previously headed by CEO Mike Cagney, who was pushed out of the company following allegations of sexual harassment. Noto will take over CEO responsibilities from interim CEO Tom Hutton in March.

Pleased to welcome @anthonynoto as our next CEO, effective March 1! https://t.co/q2RWWOCChS — SoFi (@SoFi) January 23, 2018

Noto’s departure marks another in the long line of executives who have abandoned Twitter. In October of 2016, Twitter’s Vice President of Finance, Todd Morgenfield, left the company to join Pinterest after spending little over a year at Twitter. In January of 2016, Twitter lost nearly half of their top executives including engineering executive Alex Roetter, Products VP Kevin Weil, Chief Human Resources Officer Skip Schipper, and media partnership leader Katie Jacobs Stanton. Weil jumped ship from Twitter to work for the Facebook-owned Instagram.