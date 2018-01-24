Nokia CEO: New Technology Could Detect Cancer ‘Several Months’ Before It Occurs

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri claimed future technology could detect cancer “several months before it occurs,” during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

“With these sort of products, you can start to prevent stuff before it occurs and we think through biomarkers you can even figure out cancer several months before it occurs,” declared Suri. “Think about how important that is when every month and every day is important to a cancer patient.”

During the forum in Davos, Switzerland, Suri also “outlined his vision for the future of medical treatment which included remote surgeries, 5G ambulances, and miniaturized wearable scanners,” according to CNBC.

“Imagine a doctor in Chicago doing an operation for someone in Taiwan using robotic surgery. You want the doctor to feel immediate feedback to what the robot is experiencing,” he continued. “Imagine someone who has had a heart attack on the street and they are picked up by an ambulance with 5G connectivity, hi-definition scanners and cameras… You start taking a scan in the ambulance so all of that data is transferred to the surgery before the patient arrives and a diagnosis is already underway.”

Other speakers at the World Economic Forum included Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff, who compared Silicon Valley’s crisis of trust to the 2008 financial meltdown.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.