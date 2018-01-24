Mar-a-Lago Guest Calls Resort a ‘Disgrace’ for Serving Caviar with Plastic Spoons

A guest at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, who called the high-end hotel a “disgrace” for serving plastic spoons with her caviar, is getting slammed on social media following Trump’s “One Year Anniversary Party” at the resort.

“I hate to do this, but this is a total #disgrace, #shame on #maralago, you can’t serve caviar with plastic spoons! Please offer your caviar with mother of pearl spoons and dishes! Wait until you see the accompaniments…#horriblepresentation,” Instagram user Maria Rogers wrote.

Rogers, who goes by her Instagram name “Vacayinbae,” posted two photos of the food options at the club — one of caviar and the other of several plates containing crackers and bread.

A post shared by Maria Rogers (@vacayinbae) on Jan 21, 2018 at 7:22am PST

Rogers posted the images Sunday, the day after Trump’s “One Year Anniversary Party” at the resort to celebrate one year since his inauguration. She clarified in the posts that she was not a guest at the party and ate the food from the restaurant’s standard dining menu.

Due to the federal government shutdown, Trump did not attend Saturday’s party, which doubled as a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee and his re-election campaign.

The images have since gone viral, with many social media users mocking Rogers for complaining about the food at the high-end resort.

“I hope you choke on your next helping of caviar you insufferable, wretched excuse for a human,” one person wrote.

“This is what you get when you buy caviar from a man who eats Big Macs,” someone else added.

Others defended Rogers for expressing her opinion about food she did not like.

“They still paid a lot to eat that and are just upset with what they got, let them complain about what they got, it’s normal for people to complain about services, there are special spoons to eat caviar with, they have a point,” someone wrote.

The social media posts gained so much traction online that Stephen Colbert included a bit about the posts in his monologue on CBS’s The Late Show Monday night.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Donald Trump might not be the worst person at Mar-a-Lago,” Colbert said in his opening monologue.