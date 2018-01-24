VIDEO: 14-Year-Old Florida Girl Allegedly Beats Up Classmate While Students Snapchat Incident

A 14-year-old Florida girl is accused of beating up her 13-year-old classmate Sunday while other students recorded the incident on Snapchat.

Investigators say the 14-year-old “lured” the victim to the park before assaulting her in front of several bystanders holding cellphone cameras, recording the incident on Snapchat, at Manatee Cove Park in Stuart, according to WPTV.

The Daily Mail reported that eight classmates witnessed the incident without getting involved, and several of the students recorded the alleged assault and posted it to Snapchat. Detectives discovered the video on Snapchat.

“[Detectives] called me on Sunday to say my daughter was at the park, that she had been assaulted, and that she was being rushed to the hospital,” the victim’s mother said Tuesday.

The victim’s mother said her daughter suffered bruises, a swollen jaw, and headaches after her attacker allegedly ripped hair out of her scalp.

The attacker was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of first-degree battery because the victim did not suffer any broken bones, police say.

Deputies say the fight occurred after the suspect thought the victim spread rumors about her on a social media app that allows users to comment anonymously, but investigators do not think the victim posted the comments.