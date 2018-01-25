Left-Wing Activists Turns on Chelsea Manning for Civil Meeting with Conservatives

Convicted leaker of classified material and left-wing transgender icon Chelsea Manning has been under fire from the left after she was photographed meeting with conservatives at an event.

Manning was photographed speaking civilly with conservatives and libertarians at Mike Cernovich’s Night For Freedom party in New York City, last week.

Chelsea Manning mingles with party goers, including @Gavin_McInnes, at A Night for Freedom. pic.twitter.com/vQCmTCV1AA — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 23, 2018

Chelsea Manning at A Night for Freedom pic.twitter.com/K0OndMhA8L — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2018

According to one attendee who spoke to BuzzFeed, “Everyone was respectful” to Manning, while another claimed, “not a single person in attendance misgendered Manning.”

Chelsea Manning was treated fairly and politely at an event full of Trump supporters A 56-year old Trump supporter leaving the event was stalked and put in the hospital by Antifa Spot the difference — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 21, 2018

Yes I literally shook hands with Chelsea Manning tonigut, the left is freaking out, it was not a big deal. It was a huge and amazing party. Glad she stopped by. All are welcome to party with me. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 21, 2018

The far left was quick to attack Manning, however, who was invited to the party by her friend and conservative journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, with some even branding her a Nazi.

I introduced Chelsea to some people at the party because I like to introduce people who have different opinions and views. She probably didn’t even know who they were. Everyone chill. Fucking hell. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 24, 2018

“Look at this disgusting shit,” complained one user on Twitter, who claimed Manning “is a Nazi and always was.”

Others accused her of “cozying up to white supremacists,” despite the fact that there were no white supremacists in attendance, while one user seemed to criticize her for not punching attendees.

“Stop telling me she is a progressive,” demanded former Hillary Clinton staffer Zac Petkanas.

After being attacked, Manning attempted to backtrack, making a post on Twitter claiming to have “crashed the fascist/white supremacist hate brigade party.”

“Learned in prison that the best way to confront your enemies is face-to-face in their space,” she added, while those “close to Manning” reportedly told Mic she was there as part of “an intelligence-gathering operation that compelled her to play along with far-right characters.”

learned in prison that the best way to confront your enemies is face-to-face in their space — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) January 21, 2018

To satisfy the far-left lynch mob that started to form against Manning, the convicted leaker continued to seemingly betray her friendship with Fairbanks, declaring, “Hell no,” when asked by Mic whether she was friends with the journalist.

Following her statements, other pictures of Manning with conservatives started to leak, with one portraying her at an escape room in Washington, DC, with commentator Jack Posobiec, Gateway Pundit White House Correspondent Lucian Wintrich, MAGA Meetups director Will Chamberlain, and Fairbanks.

Chelsea Manning said she was crashing @Cernovich’s party last night but here’s a picture taken in DC before Christmas where she certainly does not appear to be crashing…@willchamberlain @JackPosobiec @CassandraRules @lucianwintrich pic.twitter.com/KTjluFGneV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 21, 2018

In response to Manning’s attempt to distance herself at the expense of those who were friendly with her, Lucian Wintrich also posted photographs of Manning in his apartment, where she played card games.

“Chelsea Manning at my D.C. apt during a get together: not sure what ‘intel’ could have been collected aside from the fact that I always win at Cards Against Humanity,” declared Wintrich. “Also, not exactly sure why a non-journalist would be attempting ‘investigations.'”

Chelsea Manning at my D.C. apt during a get together: not sure what "intel" could have been collected aside from the fact that I always win at Cards Against Humanity. Also, not exactly sure why a non-journalist would be attempting "investigations". pic.twitter.com/8u0TFZUxxr — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) January 24, 2018

Mike Cernovich also joined in, posting a series of screenshots featuring direct messages with Manning, proclaiming, “Since she claims it was all an intelligence/spying operation, then she won’t mind my sharing them.”

Chelsea Manning DM'ed me out of the blue. Since she claims it was all an intelligence / spying operation, then she won't mind my sharing them, since they aren't private, as she shared them with others. pic.twitter.com/nmoo8lInGB — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 24, 2018

Fairbanks, on the other hand, expressed sadness that Manning had been heavily attacked by left-wing users and activists for the crime of hanging out with those of an opposing political belief.

I have lots of lefty friends. Some still roll w antifa (how do you think I hear about the obscure shit going on with them)… others liberals. I try to keep it off twitter, not bc of myself and the right, but bc what the left will do to them. Leftist twitter is a cult. It’s sad. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 24, 2018

“How much shit do you let someone throw at you to save their own ass before it’s too much?” Fairbanks posted after Manning denied they were friends in her comment to Mic.

How much shit do you let someone throw at you to save their own ass before it’s too much? — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 24, 2018

This month, it was revealed that Manning plans to challenge Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) for his Senate seat.

In 2013, Private Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of leaking military documents to WikiLeaks.

Manning subsequently came out as transgender and underwent sex change surgery and a name change following a hunger strike, before President Obama commuted her sentence in January 2017.

Manning is now a full-time activist, and has compared the police to fascists, called “tradition” and “heritage,” “fascism” and “oppression,” and expressed support for, “Open borders, to everyone, always,” and the abolition of prisons.