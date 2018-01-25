Left-Wing Activists Turns on Chelsea Manning for Civil Meeting with Conservatives

Chelsea Manning Slams Dems in Senate Campaign Ad
Chelsea Manning for U.S. Senate/YouTube

by Charlie Nash
25 Jan 2018

Convicted leaker of classified material and left-wing transgender icon Chelsea Manning has been under fire from the left after she was photographed meeting with conservatives at an event.

Manning was photographed speaking civilly with conservatives and libertarians at Mike Cernovich’s Night For Freedom party in New York City, last week.

According to one attendee who spoke to BuzzFeed, “Everyone was respectful” to Manning, while another claimed, “not a single person in attendance misgendered Manning.”

The far left was quick to attack Manning, however, who was invited to the party by her friend and conservative journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, with some even branding her a Nazi.

“Look at this disgusting shit,” complained one user on Twitter, who claimed Manning “is a Nazi and always was.”

Others accused her of “cozying up to white supremacists,” despite the fact that there were no white supremacists in attendance, while one user seemed to criticize her for not punching attendees.

“Stop telling me she is a progressive,” demanded former Hillary Clinton staffer Zac Petkanas.

After being attacked, Manning attempted to backtrack, making a post on Twitter claiming to have “crashed the fascist/white supremacist hate brigade party.”

“Learned in prison that the best way to confront your enemies is face-to-face in their space,” she added, while those “close to Manning” reportedly told Mic she was there as part of “an intelligence-gathering operation that compelled her to play along with far-right characters.”

To satisfy the far-left lynch mob that started to form against Manning, the convicted leaker continued to seemingly betray her friendship with Fairbanks, declaring, “Hell no,” when asked by Mic whether she was friends with the journalist.

Following her statements, other pictures of Manning with conservatives started to leak, with one portraying her at an escape room in Washington, DC, with commentator Jack Posobiec, Gateway Pundit White House Correspondent Lucian Wintrich, MAGA Meetups director Will Chamberlain, and Fairbanks.

In response to Manning’s attempt to distance herself at the expense of those who were friendly with her, Lucian Wintrich also posted photographs of Manning in his apartment, where she played card games.

“Chelsea Manning at my D.C. apt during a get together: not sure what ‘intel’ could have been collected aside from the fact that I always win at Cards Against Humanity,” declared Wintrich. “Also, not exactly sure why a non-journalist would be attempting ‘investigations.'”

Mike Cernovich also joined in, posting a series of screenshots featuring direct messages with Manning, proclaiming, “Since she claims it was all an intelligence/spying operation, then she won’t mind my sharing them.”

Fairbanks, on the other hand, expressed sadness that Manning had been heavily attacked by left-wing users and activists for the crime of hanging out with those of an opposing political belief.

“How much shit do you let someone throw at you to save their own ass before it’s too much?” Fairbanks posted after Manning denied they were friends in her comment to Mic.

This month, it was revealed that Manning plans to challenge Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) for his Senate seat.

In 2013, Private Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of leaking military documents to WikiLeaks.

Manning subsequently came out as transgender and underwent sex change surgery and a name change following a hunger strike, before President Obama commuted her sentence in January 2017.

Manning is now a full-time activist, and has compared the police to fascists, called “tradition” and “heritage,” “fascism” and “oppression,” and expressed support for, “Open borders, to everyone, always,” and the abolition of prisons.

