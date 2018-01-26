CamSoda Partners With RealDoll For Online Sex Doll VR Experience

Adult streaming website CamSoda has partnered with sex doll manufacturer RealDoll to create an online sex doll experience in virtual reality.

According to TechCrunch, VIRP, or “Virtual Intercourse with Real People,” with let you “simulate sex with on-screen participants using RealDoll robots.”

In a statement, CamSoda Vice President Darren Press claimed, “People have long speculated as to how the adult industry would seamlessly harness its cutting edge technology to deliver the ultimate sensory experience, one that mimics real-life interaction and, of course, intercourse.”

“Our partnership with RealDoll to allow our fans to VIRP is an absolute game changer. Fans will now be able to interact with their favorite cam models in real time via live virtual reality while simultaneously feeling the sensations of actual intercourse via their RealDoll and teledildonic integration,” he continued. “Essentially, users will be able to live out their ultimate sex fantasies, and quench their immediate desires, in an immersive sensory environment that allows them to have real sex with virtual partners.”

The dolls start at just $1,500 for a torso, but can sell for “upwards of $10,000, which includes individual customization,” for those who want a more realistic experience, while CamSoda claims the service is as easy as choosing your favorite camgirl, connecting your Realdoll, and then applying your virtual reality headset.

“We’re excited to work alongside CamSoda to usher in a new era of interconnectedness that many previously thought unattainable,” proclaimed RealDoll’s Matt McMullen. “With the rollout of VIRP, users will be able to enjoy their RealDoll in an immersive environment that hinges on reality, bringing together the industry’s cutting-edge technologies – RealDolls, teledildonics, virtual reality and camming.”

Last year, it was reported that RealDoll were creating artificial intelligence systems for their sex robots, which would allow users to customize their doll’s personality, while in April, it was revealed that the company’s $15,000 Harmony doll could talk and learn.

In July, it was also reported that sex robot brothels were gaining popularity in Europe, and this month, both xHamster and PornHub released 2017 statistics showing a large growth in interest for virtual reality and sex doll porn videos.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.