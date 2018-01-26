Jack White Bans Phones at Concerts, Technology to Be Locked Away

Musician Jack White has banned the use of mobile phones and other recording equipment on his upcoming tour, where attendees will have their technology locked inside a secure pouch.

According to NME, White announced his upcoming live shoes will be “phone-free”, with, “No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed.”

“We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON,” the announcement declared. “Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.”

“For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive,” it continued. “Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.”

The policy, however, will not be enforced at festivals where White is performing.

“The no-camera policy will not be enforced at the festivals Jack White is headlining, however, Jack hopes fans at each event will join him in his objective and he thanks everyone for their support,” his team declared.

Alicia Keys, Guns N Roses, the Lumineers, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Louis CK have also used Yondr pouches at their live shows to stop attendees from using their phones.

“As you enter the phone-free area, your phone will be placed in a Yondr case,” explains Yondr on their official website. “Once inside, the case will lock. You’ll maintain possession of your phone at all times. To use your phone, step outside and tap it on any unlocking base.”

As well as live music and comedy shows, Yondr also advertises itself to schools, courts, and private events such as weddings.

