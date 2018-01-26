VIDEO: Google Home Assistant Refuses to Define Jesus Christ, but No Problem with Muhammad, Buddha

Google’s Home A.I. assistant refused to define Jesus Christ in an experiment recorded by television producer David Sams, but happily defined Muhammad and Buddha.

When asked who Jesus Christ is, the Google Home replied, “Sorry, I’m not sure how to help” or “My apologies I don’t understand.”

Sams posted a Facebook video of the test on Wednesday.

“I even asked Google who is David Sams? Google knew who I was, but Google did not know who Jesus was, Google did not know who Jesus Christ was, and Google did not know who God was,” claimed Sams. “It’s kinda scary, it’s almost like Google has taken Jesus and God out of smart audio.”

“I don’t know if there’s some kind of wizard making these decisions or if it’s some kind of oversight,” he continued. “But whatever it is, they need to address it immediately.”

Despite not being able to tell Sams who Jesus Christ was, it recited biographies of other religious leaders including Muhammad and Buddha.

When Sams asked Amazon’s Alexa A.I. assistant — a competitor to the Google Home, who Jesus Christ was — it promptly recited the Wikipedia page.