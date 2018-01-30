New Jersey Teacher Allegedly Asked Students for Nudes in Exchange for Better Grades

A New Jersey high school teacher allegedly offered to give students good grades if they sent him nude pictures of their genitalia.

Authorities arrested Jose Maria, 39, and charged him with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of official misconduct for allegedly soliciting nude pictures from two male students, the Daily Journal reported.

One of the boys, identified as Ro. C. in court documents, told authorities that Maria, who taught Spanish at Passaic High School, would also buy him and another teen alcohol and Chinese food.

“Ro.C. said he found a picture on the internet of a black penis and sent it to Mr. Maria,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Ro.C. said his mother confronted Mr. Maria who admitted it, said he would kill himself and asked her not to go to the police.”

The incidents reportedly took place between 2010 and 2012, when the teens attended the high school.

Keith Furlong, a spokesman for the Passaic School District, told NorthJersey.com the district immediately suspended Maria from his position, where he receives a $75,513 salary.

Furlong added that he is required to receive pay during his suspension.

Maria has been employed as a teacher since September 2005, according to Furlong.

Authorities released Maria on pretrial monitoring under the conditions that he report to officials for weekly check-ins, have no contact with his victim, and have no contact with children under 18 without supervision, according to a court official.

A court official said that the case is being referred to a grand jury.

Another New Jersey teacher had also been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with students over the past month.

In December 2017, a former New Jersey prep school teacher was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.