Study: Men Are More Attractive When Sought After by Other Women

Women are more likely to find men attractive if they are sought after by other women, according to a study published Monday.

The study, which appeared in the journal Scientific Reports, found that men receive an “attractiveness boost” when other women are interested in them because women see them as kinder, faithful, and better fathers.

In other words, men who are sought after by other women have proved that they have desirable traits.

Researchers from the University of St. Andrews, the University of Durham, and the University of Exeter tested the concept of “mate copying”—the idea where some individuals prefer future romantic partners if they have more relationship experience.

The study team showed 49 female participants a series of images that included men’s faces, hands, and works of art.

The women in the study were asked to rate the images based on their attractiveness before study investigators revealed on average, how the rest of the group rated the images.

When the women were asked to rate the images a second time, their answers changed based on the information they received by as much as 13 percent.

“Women appear to copy the mate preferences of other women, but this might simply be because humans have a general tendency to be influenced by the opinions of others,” said research leader Dr. Kate Cross.

Researchers found that this trait to seek out people who are wanted by others is also found in female fish and birds.

Other studies have supported this “attractiveness boost” theory among men desired by women.

A study conducted in 2009 by researchers at Oklahoma State University found that 90 percent of single women wanted a man they thought was taken while 59 percent of women sought after a man upon being told he was single.