Arizona State Planned Masturbation Workshop Titled ‘Go F*ck Yourself’

Arizona State University is hosting a masturbation workshop in February that was originally set to be titled “Go Fuck Yourself.”

A workshop event now titled “Go Love Yourself” will take place at Arizona State University on February 13. The event will cover topics of sexual self-gratification such as masturbation. The workshop, which was originally set to be titled “Go Fuck Yourself” will feature a training session from a “pleasure professional.”

“Getting in touch with yourself by touching yourself,” a Facebook page for the event reads. “Join pleasure professional Natalie Treacy for a shame-free, pleasure focused discussion about masturbation and self exploration to get the pleasure you want and deserve.”

The event was organized by Arizona State’s undergraduate student government. The student government organization has put on several events on the topic of sexuality in recent history. In November 2017, the student government organized a lecture that was titled “The Sex Ed You Deserve.” In addition to these events, they hired a Director of Sexual Wellbeing to oversee all matters relating to sexuality on campus.

In addition to the Director of Sexual Wellbeing, the Arizona State student government has announced plans to create another advisory position. Once the position is filled, the Director of Intimacy and Healthy Relationships will oversee issues of intimacy and healthy relationships on campus.

The organization’s website claims that the directors’ active participation in discussions surrounding sexuality will help prevent sexual violence on campus. “By bridging the gap between sexual assault and other topics such as gender identity, birth control, or STI prevention and testing, we have the power to positively affect intimacy on our campus,” the organization wrote.