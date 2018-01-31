WATCH: Michigan State Student Interrupts Board of Trustees Meeting by Sitting on Conference Table

A student at Michigan State disrupts a Board of Trustees meeting to appoint an interim President
by Tom Ciccotta31 Jan 20180

A Michigan State University student interrupted a Board of Trustees meeting by sitting on top of the conference room table.

During a meeting in which Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees was set to install former Governor John Engler as the interim president, a student protester stalled the proceedings by planting himself down on the middle of the conference room table.

Engler was set to take the position in the wake of Lou Anna Simon’s resignation. Simon’s resignation came as a result of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal that has rocked the gymnastics world and Michigan State University over the past few weeks.

A group of student protesters entered the board meeting during the proceedings and began speaking. One student hopped on top of the conference room table and sat down with his legs crossed. Another student shouted that Engler’s appointment would “corporatize” Michigan State.

“This meeting was put in this room specifically so there wouldn’t be a lot of people allowed here,” the student said, seated comfortably in the middle of the table. “This is something we don’t believe as students, as members of this university and community that reflects what we believe as Michigan State students.”

“Together, we hope that you as a Board of Trustees make better decisions going forward and allow us in on the process,” the student finished.

Social media users blasted the students. Some called him entitled, others said that they immediately dismissed his arguments on the basis of his conduct alone.

 

 


