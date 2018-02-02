Federal Inmate Brags About Uncharged Murder in Facebook Live Cell Video

A federal prison inmate in Atlanta, Georgia, published a Facebook Live video where he allegedly admitted to committing a murder that he hasn’t been charged for.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the man “appeared to admit his involvement in a deadly shooting in Ohio,” during the 49-minute livestream, where he was also pictured pulling “a fake trigger with his hands,” eating snacks, and drinking Pepsi.

Despite 30-year-old inmate Joe Fletcher’s claims he committed the murder, another man is currently serving time for the 2010 “shooting death of 19-year-old LaDonte Smith.”

“Everybody knows I did it. I did it,” proclaimed Fletcher, who is currently serving time on weapons offenses.

"I want to know where the hell were the guards the whole 49 minutes he was doin' all this?" Mother of murdered Ohio man after watching Atlanta Federal Prison inmate's FB Live. He's now claiming responsibility for her son's murder, but he's never been charged in the case

During the livestream, Fletcher also claimed he “run(s) Akron,” Ohio, and plans to become a rapper following his release in May, during which he will rap about the man currently serving time in prison for the shooting which Fletcher allegedly committed.

In a statement, the Federal Bureau of Prisons claimed to be investigating the confession, declaring they, “will take action based on our findings, including referring for prosecution, if needed.”

In their report, AJC said contraband was very easy to obtain in the prison where Fletcher made his livestream.

“Despite the Bureau of Prisons’ insistence that it has clamped down on inmates to keep banned items out of the low-security prison, booze, drugs and cellphones continue to flow into the facility,” they reported. “A new video and photos provided to The AJC by an inmate showed drinks flowing and music blaring during a New Year’s Eve party inside the facility.”

This week, it was revealed that New York State prisoners would receive free tablet computers in an attempt to “better prepare” them for life after imprisonment.

The program, which follows other prisons who have also pledged to give prisoners free devices, will not provide prisoners with internet access, however, they will be able to contact family members, download applications, and file grievances.

