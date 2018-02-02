Princeton Set to Host ‘Fat Positive Dinner’ for ‘Fat Identified’ Students

Princeton University is set to host a “fat positive dinner” in February for students who self-identify as “fat.”

According to a report from Campus Reform, Princeton University is set to host a “fat positive dinner” for “fat identified” persons on February 8th at the campus’s women’s center.

“This space is intended for fat identified people to share their experiences as a fat person at Princeton in an accepting and supportive environment,” a Princeton newsletter reads. “We will discuss fat positive programming ideas for the Spring semester as well.”

It is not yet known what will be on the menu for the fat positive dinner.

In 2017, Breitbart Tech reported extensively on the growing trend of “fat activism” at universities throughout North America. Last fall, Princeton University offered a course that sought to combat “fat phobia” through dance and performance art.

Allyson Mitchell, a professor at York University in Toronto, Canada, argued in a recently published journal article that “fat queer art” can liberate obese individuals from the social perception that they are slow and lazy.

Writing for the academic journal, Fat Studies, Heather A. Brown of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, argued in 2017 that “interviews with 13 undergraduate women suggest that fat college women students experience the interactions of their fat bodies with the physical learning environment negatively.” In other words, the size of classroom furniture poses a barrier to the academic achievement of overweight female students.

A professor at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte penned an academic paper in early 2017 that argued that obesity should be “fashionable and fit.”

Andrea Hunt, a sociology professor at the University of North Alabama, argued in 2017 that fat professors are too frequently on the receiving end of “weight-based microaggressions.”

A course offered this spring at Oregon State University entitled “Fat Studies” makes the case that “weightism” is a civil rights issue, making it harder for overweight Americans to get ahead.