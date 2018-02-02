Public Minnesota Kindergarten Class Teaches Children About ‘White Privilege’

A public school district in Minnesota is taking a radical social justice approach to the education of their youngest children.

Young students in the Edina School District in Edina, Minnesota, will be introduced to the concept of “white privilege” as early as kindergarten, according to a new report from the Weekly Standard. The report details some of the unusual practices of the district.

As a result, the school system’s obsession with “white privilege” now begins in kindergarten. At Edina’s Highlands Elementary School, for example, K-2 students participate in the Melanin Project. The children trace their hands, color them to reflect their skin tone, and place the cut-outs on a poster reading, “Stop thinking your skin color is better than anyone elses!-[sic] Everyone is special!”

If teaching kindergarten-aged students about “white privilege” wasn’t unique enough, Edina also submits their bus drivers to social justice re-education. Bus drivers for the Edina School District were required to attend a workshop that instructed them on how to “dismantl[e] white privilege.”

The training session was entitled “Edina School District Equity and Racial Justice Training: Moving from a Diversity to a Social Justice Lens.” In it, trainers instructed bus drivers that “dismantling white privilege” is “the core of our work as white folks,” and that working for the Edina schools requires “a major paradigm shift in the thinking of white people.” Drivers were exhorted to confess their racial guilt, and embrace the district’s “equity” ideology.

Breitbart Tech reported on the Edina School District in 2017. In November, Edina High School came under fire for a mandatory English course that aims to eradicate “white privilege.”

Following the 2016 presidential election, 80 staff members at Edina High School signed a statement acknowledging that students at the school did not feel physically safe. “Many of you [students] have made clear … that right now, you don’t feel physically safe,” the statement read. “Know that we will do all that we can … to fight for you,” and that “we will teach rebellion against a broken world.”