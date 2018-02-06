‘#UnFriendFacebook’: Jim Carrey Calls for Dumping Facebook Stocks Over ‘Russian Interference in Our Elections’

Hollywood actor-comedian Jim Carrey says he’s dumping his Facebook stock and deleting his page on the social media platform in protest over reported Russian interference on the site during the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it,” declared Carrey in a post on Twitter, Tuesday. “I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook.”

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

“For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it. Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that,” Carrey said in a statement published by TheWrap.

“We must encourage more oversight by the owners of these social media platforms. This easy access has to be more responsibly handled. What we need now are activist investors to send a message that responsible oversight is needed. What the world needs now is capitalism with a conscience.”

Despite claims from left-wing conspiracy theorists that President Trump and the Republican Party colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has said it was failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who collaborated with the Kremlin.

Last year, lawyers representing Twitter and Facebook revealed that Russian organizations “tried to delegitimize Donald Trump’s presidency after the election,” while Facebook admitted Russian sources bought political advertisements on the platform during the election, which were seen by 10 million users.

For Carrey, however, this was just his latest use of Twitter to take a swipe at President Trump.

Last month Carrey tweeted that President Trump may push America into unimaginable agony and “suffering beyond all imagination.”