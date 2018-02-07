22-Year-Old Female High School Student Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault After Sex with 18-Year-Old Student

Tayler Ivy Boncal, a student teacher at Conard High School in West Hartford, Connecticut, has been charged with sexual assault after she engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student.

Former student teacher and track coach Tayler Ivy Boncal was charged last week with three counts of second-degree sexual assault for her participation in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student. Although Boncal had finished her semester as a student by the time of the relationship, she was active in the district as a coach for Conard High School’s track team.

A concerned parent notified the school district about a potentially inappropriate relationship between a former teacher and student. Connecticut police started an investigation into the alleged relationship. According to their findings, the 18-year-old student initiated the relationship when he asked for her cell phone number in December 2017. The student was enrolled at the time in one of Boncal’s social science classes.

The pair engaged in intercourse several times, each time at Boncal’s residence. The encounters took place between December 25 and January 11.

The student refused to provide a written statement out of concern that the investigation would harm Boncal. “The victim refused to provide a written statement,” police wrote in a statement. “The victim expressed concern for Boncal with regard to the outcome of this investigation.”

Conard High School Principal Julio Duarte addressed Boncal’s arrest in a letter sent to the community on Friday.

“As educators, we are entrusted to protect and educate all of our students and know there are certain boundaries that can never be crossed,” Duarte wrote in the letter. “Also, we will not tolerate any behavior that compromises the safety or well-being of our students. I hope you will not let the misconduct of this one individual cast a shadow over all of our staff members who demonstrate their commitment to our students every day.”

West Hartford schools superintendent Tom Moore condemned Boncal’s behavior, arguing that she broke the “sacred trust” she entered into when she joined the community. “Whether someone is 21, 41, or 61, the moment they are a part of a school as a student teacher, mentor, or coach, they enter into a sacred trust with our students and community,” Moore said.