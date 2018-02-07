Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: Men are Now Afraid of Mentoring Women, but #MeToo Hasn’t Gone Far Enough

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg claimed the #MeToo movement hasn’t gone far enough, despite also noting that an overwhelming amount of men are now afraid of mentoring women.

“The question is not if #MeToo has gone too far, but if #MeToo has gone far enough,” declared Sheryl Sandberg to Bloomberg this week. “Because it can’t just be a moment in time, where people raise their voice. These brave women who have raised their voices, they want longstanding change.”

Despite this, Sandberg also noted in a recent Facebook post that the number of men who are now afraid of mentoring women has reportedly tripled.

Sandberg claimed that increase in sexual harassment witch hunts “undoubtedly will decrease the opportunities women have at work.”

“The last thing women need right now is even more isolation. Men vastly outnumber women as managers and senior leaders, so when they avoid, ice out, or exclude women, we pay the price,” she proclaimed. “If we’re going to change the power imbalance that enables so much sexual harassment in the first place, we need to ensure women get more mentorship and sponsorship, not less.”

“That’s how we get the stretch assignments that lead to promotions. That’s how we build the networks that put us on the path to exciting opportunities,” concluded Sandberg. “That’s how we get the respect – and recognition – we deserve.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.