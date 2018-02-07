Pornhub Bans AI-Generated ‘Deepfakes’ Celebrity Porn

Pornhub has banned AI-generated fake celebrity porn videos, which swap the faces of porn stars with realistic celebrity faces.

The fake, but realistic “deepfakes” videos show popular actresses such as Emma Watson and Gal Gadot in explicit scenarios, with their faces mapped onto porn stars’ bodies using artificial intelligence.

Other videos have included Scarlett Johansson, Maisie Williams, and Aubrey Plaza, however, Pornhub has taken a stand against the videos, placing them in the same category of revenge porn.

On Tuesday, Pornhub claimed in a statement to Motherboard that the fake videos count as “nonconsensual content.”

“We do not tolerate any nonconsensual content on the site and we remove all said content as soon as we are made aware of it,” declared a spokesman for the company. “Nonconsensual content directly violates our TOS [terms of service] and consists of content such as revenge porn, deepfakes or anything published without a person’s consent or permission.”

Discord and Gyfcat have also cracked down on the fake porn videos.

Despite Pornhubs statement, however, Motherboard was reportedly able to still find dozens of deepfakes videos.

“I just found a clever way to do face-swap,” declared the programmer behind many deepfakes videos in an interview last year. “With hundreds of face images, I can easily generate millions of distorted images to train the network… After that if I feed the network someone else’s face, the network will think it’s just another distorted image and try to make it look like the training face.”

“Every technology can be used with bad motivations, and it’s impossible to stop that,” he continued. “The main difference is how easy [it is] to do that by everyone. I don’t think it’s a bad thing for more average people [to] engage in machine learning research.”

