Donald Trump Jr. and Log Cabin Republicans Slam Democrats for Stalling Richard Grenell Appointment

The Log Cabin Republicans protested against the stalling of openly gay diplomat Richard Grenell’s appointment as U.S. ambassador to Germany, Thursday, following Donald Trump Jr.’s own complaints last month.

“It is simply unconscionable that @RichardGrenell hasn’t been brought up for a vote in the United States Senate to confirm him as our country’s Ambassador to Germany,” declared the Log Cabin Republicans in a post on Twitter, before encouraging people to call Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and complain. “It’s time to #ConfirmGrenell NOW!”

It is simply unconscionable that @RichardGrenell hasn’t been brought up for a vote in the United States Senate to confirm him as our country’s Ambassador to Germany. Call @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell today and tell him: (202) 224-2541 It's time to #ConfirmGrenell NOW! pic.twitter.com/yus5vAjNtZ — LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) February 8, 2018

Phones at @SenateMajLdr's office are ringing off the hook w/people demanding Mitch McConnell bring @RichardGrenell's nomination for Ambassador to Germany up for a vote! If you're having difficulty getting through, leave a message here ➡️https://t.co/gdyjWvj3f6#ConfirmGrenell — LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) February 8, 2018

The post received over 800 likes from other users who are have become irritated over the stalling of Grenell’s appointment, including Ellen Show Executive Producer Andy Lassner.

Agree. Just called. Twice. — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 8, 2018

Grenell was nominated by President Trump to be the ambassador to Germany last September. However, the Senate has repeatedly stalled his appointment.

If Grenell’s appointment is confirmed by the Senate, he will be the highest-ranking openly gay government official in U.S. history, reporting directly to the Secretary of State.

Donald Trump Jr. and Arthur Schwartz have also protested the stalling, with the former accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the Democrats of going against their claims to be pro-LGBT.

Hey @SenSchumer. Check out what’s going on in Germany while you play games with @RichardGrenell’s confirmation. https://t.co/YapSTpMBJi — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 7, 2018

“So weird that Schumer and the Democrats are stalling @richardgrenell’s nomination for US Ambassador to Germany,” Trump Jr. declared. “Some people might think that all their talk about LGBTQ equality is just that…. talk.”

So weird that Schumer and the Democrats are stalling @richardgrenell’s nomination for US Ambassador to Germany. Some people might think that all their talk about LGBTQ equality is just that …. talk. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 30, 2018