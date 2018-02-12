Advertising Industry Calls on Tech Giants to Censor ‘Hate’ and ‘Fake News’

The advertising industry wants to make the web family-friendly, and leftist pressure group Sleeping Giants-friendly too.

Unilever, one of the largest consumer products companies — not to mention the second largest advertiser in the world — has threatened Facebook and Google with a boycott if they do not take steps to curb “anger and hate” on their platforms, according to written remarks from Keith Weed, the company’s chief marketing officer.

“Unilever will not invest in platforms or environments that do not protect our children or which create division in society, and promote anger or hate,” Weed is expected to say, at today’s leadership meeting of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), a trade group for companies involved in digital advertising.

“We will prioritize investing only in responsible platforms that are committed to creating a positive impact in society,” Weed will say. “2018 is either the year of techlash, where the world turns on the tech giants — and we have seen some of this already — or the year of trust.”

Weed will warn that the advertising industry is “sleepwalking on progress” and that consumers care about “fraudulent practice, fake news, and Russians influencing the US election.”

Weed’s remarks echo those of the IAB president and CEO, Randall Rothenberg. At last year’s leadership meeting, he too warned that the industry must stop their ads from appearing alongside “fake news,” blaming tech companies among others for driving consumers to “deceitful content.”

“The object of fake news is to fool you into cynicism, mistrust, and even hatred,” said Rothernberg, who called on every company at the IAB meeting to “police itself and to actively banish fakery, fraudulence, criminality, and hatred from its midst.”

In their remarks, neither Weed nor Rothenberg paid much attention to the most popular value of American consumers – not “diversity” or “progress” or “combating hatred,” but freedom of speech. In this, the globalist elite’s view of where tech companies are going wrong seems rather different to that of consumers.

