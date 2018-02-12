Verified Twitter Liberals Mock, Celebrate Vanessa Trump’s Powdered Hate Mail Scare

by Charlie Nash12 Feb 2018

Verified left-wing users on Twitter celebrated the hospitalization of Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, after she opened a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. which contained an unknown white powder.

Following the incident, journalist and producer Simon Thompson asked whether Vanessa Trump had to be “decontaminated” because of the white powder or because she’d “come into contact with Trump Jr.”

Thompson quickly deleted the post and set his account to private.

After Trump Jr. announced on Twitter that “Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” the Socialist Party of Great Britain also seemingly condoned the attack, posting, “Disgusting people attract disgusting behavior.”

Tara Dublin, a journalist who has written for the Huffington Post, claimed on Twitter that the entire incident was a coverup for Vanessa Trump overdosing on cocaine — before deleting the post.

Dublin continued to spread conspiracy theories surrounding the incident’s validity, however.

Several other accounts verified by Twitter cracked jokes the Trumps abusing cocaine.

Trump Jr.’s address had previously been posted on Twitter by Decider’s Managing Editor Alex Zalben, who encouraged his followers to send items there.

