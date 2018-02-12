Verified Twitter Liberals Mock, Celebrate Vanessa Trump’s Powdered Hate Mail Scare

Verified left-wing users on Twitter celebrated the hospitalization of Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, after she opened a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. which contained an unknown white powder.

Following the incident, journalist and producer Simon Thompson asked whether Vanessa Trump had to be “decontaminated” because of the white powder or because she’d “come into contact with Trump Jr.”

Too late dude

Twitter is forever pic.twitter.com/YpexPLJErj — Harriet Rooney (@hmbr123) February 12, 2018

Thompson quickly deleted the post and set his account to private.

After Trump Jr. announced on Twitter that “Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” the Socialist Party of Great Britain also seemingly condoned the attack, posting, “Disgusting people attract disgusting behavior.”

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

Disgusting people attract disgusting behavior. — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) February 12, 2018

Tara Dublin, a journalist who has written for the Huffington Post, claimed on Twitter that the entire incident was a coverup for Vanessa Trump overdosing on cocaine — before deleting the post.

Huffington Post contributor says white powder that hospitalized Donald Trump Jr.'s wife was a cover-up for a coke binge. Totally deranged. pic.twitter.com/E3vrpi6kNg — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 12, 2018

YOU GUYS, CHILL OUT. Vanessa & Don Jr have a history of coke abuse. Its a known thing. I made a dumb Twitter joke. They’re not all gold. I’ll delete it but the Snowflake Dogwhistle has been sounded as a distraction, so just go on & pretend this is worse than the Administration 🙄 https://t.co/RDplybDyuL — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) February 12, 2018

Dublin continued to spread conspiracy theories surrounding the incident’s validity, however.

Several other accounts verified by Twitter cracked jokes the Trumps abusing cocaine.

I know people are saying it could be anthrax, but my preferred theory is that Don Jr. asked one of his buddies to mail him cocaine — David Klion (@DavidKlion) February 12, 2018

Have you seen the Trump women?! That white powder is cocaine https://t.co/UTzkBFKIYS — Emilio Rojas (@emiliorojas) February 12, 2018

Very big cocaine. The biggest ever. It’s gonna be huge. — ™Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) February 12, 2018

Trump Jr.’s address had previously been posted on Twitter by Decider’s Managing Editor Alex Zalben, who encouraged his followers to send items there.

The managing editor of @Decider posted Donald Trump Jr's home address pic.twitter.com/ACbGY9Yayq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 12, 2018

