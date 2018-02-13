A.I. Expert: Artificial Intelligence Will Be ‘Billions of Times’ Smarter than Humans

Ian Pearson, a futurist and A.I. expert, recently stated that artificial intelligence will be “billion of times” smarter than humans and people may need to somehow merge with computers to survive.

CNBC reports that speaking on a panel organized by CNBC at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Ian Pearson of Futurizon commented on the issues that may arise around artificial intelligence. “The fact is that AI can go further than humans, it could be billions of times smarter than humans at this point,” said Pearson. “So we really do need to make sure that we have some means of keeping up.” Pearson continued, “The way to protect against that is to link that AI to your brain so you have the same IQ… as the computer. I don’t actually think it’s safe, just like Elon Musk… to develop these superhuman computers until we have a direct link to the human brain… and then don’t get way ahead.”

Pearson’s comments echo that of Tesla CEO Elon Musk who discussed the same topic at the World Government Summit in 2017 where he stated, “Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence.” Musk continued, “It’s mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output.” Musk has since founded a startup company called Neuralink which aims to explore linking human brains to computers.

Pearson also discussed the issue of automation and A.I. performing jobs previously done by humans, “We’re going to be a ‘careconomy’ as professional jobs will go to AI, physical jobs will go to robots and humans will be able to be humans: we are looking at more jobs in crafts, entertainment, teaching, policing, medicine, sports and other pursuits that are not work but things we enjoy,” said Pearson.

