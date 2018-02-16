Report: New FEC Proposal Calls for Greater Transparency in Online Political Advertisements

A new proposal calling for greater transparency surrounding the sponsors of online politicals advertisements will be considered by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) next month.

According to Bloomberg, Facebook and Google could both be affected by the proposal, which was written by FEC Commissioner and Democrat Ellen Weintraub, and “would require online advertisements to carry the same disclaimers from their sponsors as do radio, television and print ads.”

The Federal Election Commission “will consider the framework, known as a notice of proposed rule making, at its next public hearing on March 8.”

The proposal comes after claims that Russian attempted to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

On Friday, 13 Russian nationals were charged, under the authority of Robert Mueller, with attempting to influence American elections.

“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” claimed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who added, “There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.”