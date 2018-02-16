Uber Caught Up in Parkland Shooting Investigation: Driver Transported Cruz to School

According to a new report, the gunman behind the recent shooting at a school in Florida took an Uber to the school the day of the shooting.

Naples Daily News reports Nikolaz Cruz, the gunman responsible for the recent shooting at Broward County high school in Parkland, Florida, has told law enforcement officials that he took an Uber to the school the day of the shooting and carried additional ammunition with him. Cruz, who is 19 years old, is currently facing 17 charges of premeditated murder and is being held in custody at the Broward County jail without bail. According to authorities, Cruz took an Uber to school along with a concealed AR-15 rifle and extra ammunition.

Cruz reportedly arrived at the school in a small, gold-colored vehicle according to an eyewitness. The driver of the Uber confirmed to law enforcement that she had dropped Cruz off at the school. According to the Palm Beach Post, Uber released a statement saying, “We will share any information with federal and local officials that may be helpful to their investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Parkland community, especially the individuals affected and their families, at this time.”

Cruz was wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, and a black hat and carried a black duffel bag and backpack. The eyewitness described Cruz as a “former troubled student,” and said they watched as Cruz walked towards one of the school buildings, moments later gunshots were heard, and the eyewitness called a “Code Red.” After the shooting, Cruz used the ensuing chaos to blend in with the crowd and evade law enforcement but was caught a short while later and taken into custody.

Law enforcement also spoke to a local family that Cruz was living with, the family told police that Cruz was living with them for “the past few months” and that his parents had died. Cruz told law enforcement that he had planned to dispose of his weapons and slip into the crowd of students unnoticed after the shooting. The FBI was reportedly made aware of threatening comments from a YouTube account bearing Cruz’s name but the bureau was unable to track down the teenager.