Police: Teacher Caught Half-Naked in a Car with a Student

A South Carolina teacher is accused of sexual misconduct after police busted her for being half-naked while in a car with a student.

Elizabeth Heaton Taylor, 27, was arrested Thursday after being caught partially-undressed in an SUV with a student between the ages of 16 and 17, WYFF reported.

Taylor, who taught biology at Greer High School, is accused of having sex with the student at least twice, authorities say.

Deputies said they found Taylor, partially undressed, inside a suspiciously parked Ford Explorer with the teen Thursday in Simpsonville.

Authorities say Taylor gave deputies an alias during the investigation.

Deputies arrested Taylor and charged her with sexual battery with a student between the ages of 16 and 17, and giving false information to police, the New York Post reported. She is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $10,250 bond.

The Greenville News reported that the Greenville County School District terminated her employment Friday.

It is not uncommon to hear about teachers getting caught for having sex with underage students. A 22-year-old student teacher in West Hartford, Connecticut, was charged with sexual assault this month for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student.