Steven Seagal Becomes ‘Ambassador’ for Sketchy Bitcoin Sound-Alike ICO

Hollywood star Steven Seagal has become the ambassador for “controversial” cryptocurrency “Bitcoiin,” ahead of its initial coin offering (ICO).

In a press release, which was boosted by a Twitter post on Seagal’s official Twitter account, Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) announced that the actor had become the “brand ambassador” for their cryptocurrency, which is called “Bitcoiin.”

Steven has just become the worldwide ambassador for the Bitcoiin 2nd Generation crypto currency. Press Release https://t.co/aY13wDCbzh

Team Seagal — Steven Seagal (@sseagalofficial) February 20, 2018

“Hollywood actor Steven Seagal has become a believer of Bitcoiin2Gen, the Hollywood action star will be representing the leading cryptocurrency organization, Bitcoiin2Gen, as brand ambassador,” the press release announced. “As a Buddhist, Zen teacher, and healer, Steven lives by the principles that the development of the physical self is essential to protect the spiritual man. He believes that what he does in his life is about leading people into contemplation to wake them up and enlighten them in some manner. These are precisely the objectives of the Bitcoiin2Gen to empower the community by providing a decentralized P2P payment system with its own wallet, mining ecosystem and robust blockchain platform without the need of any third party.”

“For Bitcoiin2Gen, the choice of Zen Master, Steven Seagal is obvious as brand ambassador, this extends our long-term commitment towards the community,” Bitcoiin2Gen continued, adding, “Steven Seagal is a man of diverse character whose spiritual beliefs and humanity are woven into every aspect of his life.”

Most of us know Steven for his roles as an action hero, Call it an obsession or a calling but Steven mastered Martial Arts at an early age, becoming a 7th-degree black belt and Aikido master. His films include box office successes such as Hard to Kill, Marked for Death, Out for Justice, Above the Law, Under Siege, Executive Decision, The Glimmer Man, and Exit Wounds to name a few, are all loved for their storylines and fast-paced Hollywood action. Most importantly, it is his genuine care for others that drives him to unselfishly give his time and financial support to many charities across the world. His support of environmental causes, animal rights, children in need and HIV/AIDS efforts is undeniable and an important part of his daily schedule. Steven Seagal is a versatile talent and an intricate human being, whose passion, selflessness, integrity, and character are embodied in his work.

Bitcoiin2Gen reportedly want to “make a superior or more advanced version of Original Bitcoin,” and has drawn criticism for both a plan that allows people to “earn commissions off their recruits’ earnings,” with a “4-level commission structure,” as well as its name which may confuse the general public by being too close to Bitcoin.

“Bitcoiin has attracted some criticism for sharing elements of pyramid schemes, or investment structures by which early investors make money largely by bringing in new buyers,” reported CoinDesk. “The name itself – which simply adds an additional ‘i’ to “bitcoin” – has raised concerns that it will lead to confusion among unsophisticated cryptocurrency buyers.”