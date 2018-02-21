#TwitterLockOut Trends as Twitter Strips Conservative Accounts of Thousands of Followers

by Charlie Nash21 Feb 20180

#TwitterLockOut became the number one trending hashtag on Twitter, Wednesday, after conservatives reported various account sanctions, including the loss of thousands of followers.

Many others were also locked out of their accounts, in what many are claiming to be a crackdown on “bots,” while some accounts recovered a fraction of the lost followers.

“Can @Twitter just admit that they HATE conservatives?” asked one user following the crackdown, while commentator John Cardillo claimed some of his followers that were purged “were real people I personally know who never unfollowed my account.”

Meanwhile, left-wing users on the platform celebrated the incident.

In January, an undercover Project Veritas investigation revealed several current and former Twitter employees boasting about their persecution of conservatives.

In one secretly recorded video, Twitter engineer Pranay Singh admitted to mass-banning accounts that express interest in God, guns, and America, while others explained Twitter’s shadow banning system, which they claimed was frequently utilized against conservatives and Trump supporters.

