University of Wisconsin School Ends Tutoring Policy Biased Against White Students

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has announced the cancellation of a discriminatory tutoring program that only asked white students to pay.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has terminated a tutoring program that only charged white students. “U.S. minorities” were offered the service for free, regardless of their income level. Both low-income white students and veterans were also offered the tutoring service for free.

Under the policy, white students would be forced to pay for the service, while wealthy minority students would not. Campus Reform reported that the policy seemed to be in direct contradiction with the University of Wisconsin’s non-discrimination policy, which states that no student will be discriminated against on the basis of their race.

Discrimination based on an individual’s age, race, color, religion, sex, gender identity or expression, national origin, ancestry, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, sexual orientation, disability, political affiliation, arrest or conviction record, membership in the National Guard, state defense force or any other reserve component of the military forces of the United States or this state, or other protected class status is demeaning to all students, employees, and guests; impairs the process of education; and violates individual rights.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point announced this week that the policy would be modified. Now, all students, regardless of race, will be asked to pay the tutoring fee.

“We have reviewed the fees charged for tutoring. Effective immediately, one-on-one tutoring is available at no charge to all UW-Stevens Point students for the Spring 2018 semester. In Fall 2018, a $9 per session fee will be charged to all students for one-on-one tutoring,” a representative for the university said. “Students who have been identified as low income based on information submitted on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are exempt from the session fee.”

Of course, both low-income students that qualify and veterans will continue to receive the tutoring services for free.