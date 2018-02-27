Dolce & Gabbana Displays Handbags on Runway with Drones Instead of Models

Dolce & Gabbana utilized drone technology to carry handbags down a runway instead of models at a recent fashion show in Milan, Italy.

Audiences members at a recent fashion show in Milan, Italy, were shocked when a parade of drones headed down the runway instead of models. The drones carried handbags from the designer’s Fall-Winter 2018/2019 collection.

Confused attendees were asked to shut off the WiFi on their smartphones prior to the beginning of the show. The show also allegedly started 45 minutes after its scheduled start time.

The drones were only used to display the handbags. Shortly after their departure from the runway, human models returned to the stage to show off Dolce & Gabbana’s new clothing lines.

