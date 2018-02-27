Transgender Ex-Employee Suing Google for Discrimination Defended Antifa, Threatened Conservative Employees, Tried to Demonetize Breitbart

A former Google employee who claims he was fired for advocating “liberal” views at Google, Tim Chevalier, openly supported the violent Antifa movement and threatened conservative-leaning colleagues at the company. A former Mozilla employee and female-to-male transgender, he was also involved in the purge of the company’s former CEO Brendan Eich over conservative beliefs.

Chevalier’s lawsuit claims he was fired for “opposing white supremacy,” challenging a workplace culture that was “discriminatory towards minorities,” and pushing back against the “bullying” of “people of color, LGBTQ employees, and other underrepresented groups.”

However, as Breitbart News previously reported, Chevalier’s political activities also extended to the promotion of political violence and the deliberate intimidation of colleagues who disagreed with his extreme left-wing beliefs.

During his time at Google, Chevalier changed his Twitter name to “Punch all the Nazis,” a meme that has been pushed in the progressive media and is frequently used by the “Antifa” movement to justify violence against peaceful Trump supporters, who they accuse of supporting fascism.

In public Google Plus posts, Chevalier also repeated an argument in favor of political violence against alleged purveyors of “hate speech.” He expressed these views as recently as August 2017.

“It’s perfectly reasonable to expect a violent response to the expression of hate speech because hate speech is itself violence” quoted Chevalier. “There is literally only one reason an antifascist would be violent towards you: you are a fascist.”

Previous Twitter posts from Chevalier indicate that he makes no distinction between Nazis, Trump supporters, and Republicans.

Another post from Chevalier’s Twitter page wishes all Republicans were in hell. He also uses the term “white liberals,” without explaining why their skin color is relevant to his point.

Chevalier has even defended an Antifa member who punched a female reporter from The Hill in the face during the Charlottesville incident. According to Chevalier, the reporter was merely “menaced.” He went on to say that taking photos of a person in a public place is an “aggressive act.”

Chevalier’s lawsuit claims that he opposed “white supremacy,” “racism” and “xenophobia” while he was employed by Google. But according to sources inside the company who had contact with the radical employee, he considered those things to be synonymous with supporting President Trump.

According to our source, Chevalier publicly posted that “voting for Trump [means] you are racist, sexist, and homophobic.” In another post, says the employee, Chevalier said “the choice to be a Republican is the choice to align yourself with a white supremacist, xenophobic regime. That wasn’t true in 2015, but it’s true now.”

Another former Google employee told us that Chevalier made “the most violent threats” against “anyone who didn’t agree with him,” and that “his very presence makes Google an unsafe work environment unless you happen to be a left-wing extremist like him.”

In a blog post which remains published, Chevalier says he supports “punching [fascists] on camera,” and implies that free speech leads to violence.

I used to be a pacifist. It’s easy to be one when you aren’t being attacked. Large-scale violence always starts with ideas and rhetoric, because rhetoric eases organizing and large-scale violence requires the consent and participation of many people. How do you let people know you don’t take their ideas seriously? How do you defend yourself against ideas that can only cause harm to you? Communicating that you will refuse to listen is one way, but it doesn’t scale. No-platforming powerful fascists does scale. So does punching one on camera.

Prior to working at Google, Chevalier worked at the Mozilla Foundation, creators of the Firefox web browser. The foundation ousted their short-lived CEO, Brendan Eich, following intense pressure from left-wing activists who were incensed that Eich opposed gay marriage. Chevalier used his status as a former employee to add to the pressure against Eich, penning a blog post titled “against tolerance” arguing for Eich’s dismissal.

Eich was fired soon after, and subsequently launched Brave, a privacy-focused web browser.

Chevalier was also one of the four Google employees who authored an open letter to the company’s management, urging them to kick Breitbart News off their digital advertising service. The letter accused Breitbart of inciting “hate & bullying” toward “Muslims, LGBTQ people, and women.”

In a statement on Chevalier, Google said:

The overwhelming majority of our employees communicate in a way that is consistent with our policies. But when an employee does not, it is something we must take seriously. We always make our decision without any regard to the employee’s political views

