Evergreen State Student Newspaper Publishes Bizarre Fetish Porn Spread

Evergreen State College’s student newspaper printed a hardcore pornography spread in the paper earlier this month.

The Cooper Point Journal, the student newspaper at the public Evergreen State College, published a spread of hardcore porn images in the February 7th edition of the paper. The spread came as a part of the paper’s Arts & Culture section and was produced by student artist Bailey Coates, who uses “they/their” pronouns.

Evergreen State College was the stage for the craziest “social justice” meltdown in 2017 when a group of students and faculty members demanded Professor Bret Weinstein’s ouster over his refusal to participate in a discriminatory campus activism event.

One photo included in the spread depicts a woman licking fake feces off of another woman’s rear. Another photo included depicts a naked man sitting on a woman’s face. A third photo features a female pleasuring herself.

First reported on by the College Fix, Coates’ spread was distributed throughout campus on February 7 to all locations where The Cooper Point Journal is usually available to Evergreen community members.

In a vague comment to the College Fix, the Cooper Point Journal refused to address the hardcore pornography that they printed in their paper.

It is not Cooper Point Journal policy to respond to requests for comments regarding articles. We would like to say that as a staff the question of suggestive content came up, and we have decided as a group to incorporate a narrative content description into every future issue of The Cooper Point Journal, to be located in the information section at the front of the paper.

Evergreen State College senior Melinda Bratsch condemned the decision to publish Coates’ work.

“When we have a student-led resource like the Cooper Point Journal, it should be utilized as an upward motion resource, instead of a cesspool that is a dumping ground for the editor’s and author’s psychiatric disorders,” Bratsch said.