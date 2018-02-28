Roku Won’t Drop NRATV: ‘We Do Not Curate or Censor Based on Viewpoint’

Popular streaming device manufacturer Roku has refused to censor NRATV, following mob pressure and protests from Moms Demand Action.

“NRATV promotes dangerous conspiracy theories, racially charged rhetoric, and violent demonization of the NRA’s political opponents,” claimed pressure group Moms Demand Action on Twitter, Saturday. “Tell Apple, Google, Roku and Amazon to #DumpNRATV.”

In response, Roku refused to censor NRATV’s content, noting that they hadn’t broken any of Roku’s rules.

“We share deep sadness about the recent tragedy that occurred in Florida. Our streaming platform allows our customers to choose from thousands of entertainment, news and special interest channels, representing a wide range of topics and viewpoints,” Roku declared. “Customers choose and control which channels they download or watch, and parents can set a pin to prevent channels from being downloaded. While the vast majority of all streaming on our platform is mainstream entertainment, voices on all sides of an issue or cause are free to operate a channel. We do not curate or censor based on viewpoint.”

“We are not promoting or being paid to distribute NRA TV. We do not and have not ever had a commercial relationship with the NRA,” they continued. “Their channel is free to consumers with no ads. We welcome Moms Demand Action and other important groups to use our platform to share their messages too.”

Roku then added, “While open to many voices, we have policies that prohibit the publication of content that is unlawful, incites illegal activities or violates third-party rights, among other things. If we determine a channel violates these policies, it will be removed. To our knowledge, NRA TV is not currently in violation of these content policies.”

This week, FedEx also refused to sever their relationship with the NRA, expressing that it supports the “constitutional right of citizens to own firearms.”

Following their refusal to bend to mob pressure, pop-rock band Blink-182, and many others, called for a boycott of the company.

Over a dozen companies have severed their relationships with the NRA following pressure, including First National Bank of Omaha, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Symantec, Metlife, Delta Airlines, Best Western, United, Alamo Rent a Car, Avis, Allied Van Lines, Budget, Chubb Insurance, Hertz, North American Van Lines, Paramount Rx, SimpliSafe, and TrueCar.

Moms Demand Action and student-turned-media personality David Hogg are currently pressuring tech companies to censor the NRA on their platforms, while far-left filmmaker Michael Moore claimed the NRA is as bad as ISIS.

In response to the companies that severed their relationships, the NRA branded the public relations stunts “a shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”

“In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve,” the NRA proclaimed in a statement to Breitbart News. “Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world.”