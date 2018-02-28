YouTube Moves Towards Banning Conservative Vlogger for Correcting Parkland Shooting Conspiracy Theory

Conservative YouTube commentator Ashton Whitty has been further sanctioned on the platform after she criticized the unverified claims of a Parkland student.

In the video titled “Florida Shooting Parents Teach Your Children,” which has since been removed by YouTube, Whitty criticized certain students’ attempts to become famous media personalities following the school shooting, and pointed out flaws in one student’s claims, including her claim that there was more than one shooter involved.

“YouTube is not a platform for things like predatory behavior, stalking, threats, harassment, bullying, or intimidation,” claimed YouTube in their email to Whitty. “We take this issue seriously and there are no excuses for such behavior.”

As well as having the video removed, Whitty also received a “strike” from YouTube on her channel. When a channel reaches three strikes, it is removed.

Whitty was previously sanctioned and censored by YouTube this week for another video, titled “Is CNN Coaching Kids,” which criticized CNN’s exploitation of the Parkland students for political gain, however, the video was reinstated two days later.

Just one day after @YouTube puts my video back up, they take another down. It’s almost as if someone is targeting me. pic.twitter.com/SCeMYzJ9R4 — Ashton Whitty (@ashtonbirdie) February 28, 2018

“YouTube is targeting conservative channels, saying our commentary is ‘bullying’ yet they allow Southern Poverty Law Center to hunt us like rabbits, strip away our voices like the skin, and grill anyone slightly right of Karl Marx with the term ‘fascist,'” claimed Whitty in an email to Breitbart Tech. “When YouTube or any other large platform targets me, it doesn’t so much scare me. If anything, it just makes me angry and I let that anger motivate me.”

“I grew up in Berkeley, California, where I was raised by a family of limousine liberals who silenced me my entire life and when I decided to come out of the conservative closet, they exiled me,” she continued. “If I can stand losing my entire family for having a voice, I can handle a few Internet warlords.”

It is currently unknown if YouTube will reinstate Whitty’s video, as they did with the last, and remove the channel strike.

Other conservative YouTube channels have also been sanctioned for criticizing or examining aspects of the Parkland shooting news cycle.

As previously reported:

InfoWars’ YouTube channel, which has more than 2 million subscribers, has now been blocked for two weeks over accusations that it posted “conspiracy theories” about Parkland. If it receives one more strike within three months, the channel will be permanently banned. Lucian Wintrich of the Gateway Pundit says he has also been locked out of his YouTube account. Wintrich says the lockout occurred after he posted a video entitled “David Hogg Can’t Remember His Lines.” According to Wintrich, the YouTube video contained no commentary from him – it was simply a re-upload of the widely-shared video of Hogg’s interview with local media, in which he appears to receive encouragement from off-camera. The Gateway Pundit’s video has been re-uploaded to alternate platforms.

Breitbart Tech has reached out to YouTube for comment.