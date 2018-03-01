Report: Far-Left SPLC Helping YouTube Police Videos as Conservatives Increasingly Censored

A report claims that the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is assisting Google with the policing of content on its YouTube platform, while conservatives face increased censorship.

According to the Daily Caller, the SPLC “is one of the more than 100 nongovernment organizations (NGOs) and government agencies in YouTube’s ‘Trusted Flaggers’ program, a source with knowledge of the arrangement told TheDC.”

“The SPLC and other program members help police YouTube for extremist content, ranging from so-called hate speech to terrorist recruiting videos,” the Daily Caller explained. “All of the groups in the program have confidentiality agreements, a spokesperson for Google, YouTube’s parent company, previously told TheDC. A handful of YouTube’s ‘Trusted Flaggers,’ including the Anti-Defamation League and No Hate Speech — a European organization focused on combatting intolerance — have gone public with their participation in the program. The vast majority of the groups in the program have remained hidden behind their confidentiality agreements.”

The report was also picked up by Fox News.

The SPLC, which has been funded by companies as large as Apple, lists anti-extremist Muslim reformers such as Maajid Nawaz, on their “hate” databases, and recently even claimed Factual Feminist commentator Christina Hoff Sommers legitimizes “male supremacy.”

On December 25, the SPLC also flagged #Christmas, #MerryChristmas, and #Jesus as extremist trends on their “hate tracker,” while in June, the SPLC acknowledged the fact that several mass shooters had been fans of their organization.

Google has recently increased its purge of conservative and libertarian accounts on YouTube, including hiding videos of Antifa making violent threats, disabling the account of popular classical liberal Sargon of Akkad, and issuing sanctions and “strikes” to both InfoWars and conservative student Ashton Whitty for their commentary on the Parkland shooting.

Update — InfoWars contributor Jerome Corsi reports that his YouTube account has been terminated.

welcome to the USSR — GOOGLE/YouTube JUST TERMINATED MY YouTube channel ( jrlcorsi ) without NOTICE or EXPLANATION — Stole my FEB EARNINGS — gone — CENSORSHIP now THEFT @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @AjitPaiFCC So, @ericschmidt is now a HARD-LEFT CRIMINAL (guess he needed the $$$) pic.twitter.com/ACBy5UJAtG — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) March 1, 2018