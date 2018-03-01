Twitter Does Nothing as Pamela Geller’s Daughters Are Harassed Off Platform

On the same day that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posted a tweetstorm pledging to promote “civility” and “health” in public discourse, the platform did nothing as the daughters of outspoken critic of Islam Pamela Geller were harassed off the platform.

The harassment campaign was started by Daily Beast reporter Taylor Lorenz, who zeroed in on Geller’s daughters, who are non-political Instagram stars, in a report for the news site. The article was titled “The Instagram Stars Hiding Their Famous, Muslim-Hating Mom, Pamela Geller.”

On Twitter, Lorez directed her followers to the Twitter accounts of Geller’s daughters, precipitating targeted harassment of the young women.

Lorenz then appeared to gloat about chasing Geller’s daughters off Twitter, and the loss of their show and talent agencies.

After Lorenz initially tagged them in her tweets, the Geller daughters were hit with a wave of threats and harassment from both ordinary and verified Twitter accounts. Twitter has yet to take any action against either Lorenz or these accounts.

Boycott @girlwithnojob, unfollow such a racist cum rag. Boo, you whore. — Soft & Grey Like (@GrandmasVagina) March 1, 2018

You’re an asshole and your mom is a vicious subhuman propagandist. — Walker Bragman Rock 🌹🇲🇾🇳🇸🇾🇻🇳 (@CentristSlayer) March 1, 2018

What a wonderful family you have. I think you should tell mommy to pipe down a little bit. — Kyle Stevens (@thekylestevens) March 1, 2018

You and your sister can kindly go fuck yourselves.https://t.co/ZElbGF6Jdh — Son of Choom (@CER3ALKILLR) March 1, 2018

When he finds out that you and your sister are as grimy as your scumbag mom pic.twitter.com/6SBTDsWZqY — Son of Choom (@CER3ALKILLR) March 1, 2018

@morning breath @girlwithnojob Go ahead a give your pathetic mother a bigly HUGE hug&kiss❤️💋👄👍♥️💯 — Patrice C Collins (@kmcpcc) March 1, 2018

I saw @girlwithnojob on Say Yes to the Dress and I wanted to reach in and smack her then not even knowing who she was. Now I know she is a spawn of Pamela Geller and my visceral reaction all makes sense. — Flora (@florabelle444) March 1, 2018

What a disgusting racist family. I bet thanksgiving dinners are a racist shit fest. Your disgusting family needs to go away. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽 — joe (@jgsgerard) March 1, 2018

Fuck @JackieOProblems, you racist whore, I give your marriage 6 months at best. — Soft & Grey Like (@GrandmasVagina) March 1, 2018

On the same day, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey bemoaned “abuse” and “harassment” on his platform, and promised “holstic and fair solutions” to bring about the “civility of public conversation.” This was before many of the tweeted abuse against Geller’s daughters. It is unclear if Dorsey is even aware of them.

We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

We have witnessed abuse, harassment, troll armies, manipulation through bots and human-coordination, misinformation campaigns, and increasingly divisive echo chambers. We aren’t proud of how people have taken advantage of our service, or our inability to address it fast enough. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

In the past, Twitter has banned conservatives and right-wingers on Twitter for considerably milder tweets than the ones received by Geller’s daughters. Conservatives have been banned for saying that Leslie Jones “looks like a black dude,” a single tweet calling a BBC presenter a “c**t,” using the metaphor “take him out” to describe a journalistic hit-piece, vague, unspecified accusations of “violent extremism,” tweeting out statistical facts about migrant crime, and, in one recent case, suggesting that MSNBC journalists don’t understand math.

At a Senate hearing last month, a representative of Twitter claimed that the platform was a “neutral public forum,” implying that the platform enforces its policies consistently, without bias depending on a user’s political viewpoint. At the hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) highlighted that the “entire predicate” for social media companies’ legal immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act depends on them remaining neutral public fora. Without the protection of Section 230, social media companies would be legally liable for all content posted on their platforms – an existential threat to their business model.

Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment.

