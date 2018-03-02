Breitbart Leaps Washington Post, HuffPo to Become 54th Most Popular US Website

Breitbart News has beaten competitors including the Washington Post and the Huffington Post in U.S. Alexa rankings.

The newest figures from Amazon-owned website ranking system Alexa have shown that Breitbart News has beaten competitors the Washington Post and the Huffington Post in popularity in the U.S. According to Alexa, Breitbart News is now the 54th most popular website in the United States. The Washington Post, by comparison, sits as the 61st most popular website, while the Huffington Post is the 78th most popular.

Breitbart News has reviewed the websites metrics from 2017, finding that on nearly all fronts on the digital landscape, Breitbart has seen record numbers of traffic and social media engagement. Last year, Breitbart News broke previous company page view records of 2.2 billion, ending 2017 with a total number of page views of 2.4 billion according to Google analytics.

Breitbart also boasts the 13th most popular Facebook page in the world according to Newswhip and was ranked number one for the most shared Facebook content on the day of third presidential debate. In June, Axios stated that Breitbart News had the “most engaging right-leaning” Facebook page since President Trump’s election. Breitbart News also earned the top Facebook post of any major U.S. publication following President Trump’s remarks on the NFL national anthem protests.

Breitbart News has also achieved success on other social media platforms, including Instagram. Breitbart has the highest engagement among political publishers on the platform according to Newswhip. Breitbart News’ closest competitor was YoungCons, with an engagement score of 5.50, surpassed by Breitbart News’ score of 8.69. Breitbart also beat out other top political pages ATTN and Occupy Democrats in the rankings.