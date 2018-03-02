CEO Jack Dorsey Wants to Improve the ‘Collective Health, Openness, and Civility’ of Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently tweeted that the company would be accepting suggestions in an effort to improve the “collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation.”

In a huge thread of tweets, Jack Dorsey made a number of claims about the platform’s aims and how the platform’s team planned to deal with abuse and harassment. Dorsey claimed that Twitter was now committed to increasing the collective health and civility of public conversation and to hold the company “accountable towards progress.”

We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

Dorsey stated that the company has acknowledged the “real-world negative consequences” of its platform and is working towards fixing the platforms many issues.

Why? We love instant, public, global messaging and conversation. It’s what Twitter is and it’s why we‘re here. But we didn’t fully predict or understand the real-world negative consequences. We acknowledge that now, and are determined to find holistic and fair solutions. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

Dorsey acknowledged a number of the company’s issues such as abuse, harassment, bots and echo chambers.

We have witnessed abuse, harassment, troll armies, manipulation through bots and human-coordination, misinformation campaigns, and increasingly divisive echo chambers. We aren’t proud of how people have taken advantage of our service, or our inability to address it fast enough. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

Dorsey then lamented that Twitter had been accused of political bias and censorship stating that “this is now who we are, or who we ever want to be.”

While working to fix it, we‘ve been accused of apathy, censorship, political bias, and optimizing for our business and share price instead of the concerns of society. This is not who we are, or who we ever want to be. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

Dorsey then linked a form for users to suggest ways to improve the platform’s “health.”

We simply can’t and don’t want to do this alone. So we’re seeking help by opening up an RFP process to cast the widest net possible for great ideas and implementations. This will take time, and we’re committed to providing all the necessary resources. RFP: https://t.co/SFb3e8joLl — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

It is ironic to hear Dorsey angered over accusations of political bias, given that there are many direct examples of his company’s political bias. A former employee has claimed that the company targeted conservatives during an event now known as the “Twitter Lock Out” in which thousands of conservative users and Trump supporters were blocked from accessing their account. Another former employee directly blamed Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety, Del Harvey, for the mass lockout, “It wasn’t a mistake,” said the former employee. “They defined Trump supporters as bots. The only reason they are backpedaling is [because] they got caught.”

This corroborated footage obtained by undercover journalism group Project Veritas which showed an employee equating Trump-supporting accounts with bots.

Twitter’s political bias can also come in the form of inaction. The company failed to do anything to stop trolls and harassers who attacked the daughters of Pamela Geller, a prominent conservative activist and author. Geller’s daughters were targeted shortly after the publication of an article titled “The Instagram Stars Hiding Their Famous, Muslim-Hating Mom, Pamela Geller,” by Daily Beast reporter Taylor Lorenz.

Lorez directed her own followers to the accounts of Geller’s daughters which caused the targeted harassment of the two girls.

Oath has cancelled “The Morning Breath” show featuring @girlwithnojob @JackieOProblems, produced by their third sister Olivia. Here’s the company’s statement pic.twitter.com/Y0qhYBogkE — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 1, 2018

Lorenz then seemed to gloat at the loss of the girl social media show and talent agency representation.

And another one https://t.co/vwqIMDZhYQ — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 1, 2018

Just some of the abuse that the two girls received can be found here:

You’re an asshole and your mom is a vicious subhuman propagandist. — Walker Bragman Rock 🌹🇲🇾🇳🇸🇾🇻🇳 (@CentristSlayer) March 1, 2018

Boycott @girlwithnojob, unfollow such a racist cum rag. Boo, you whore. — Soft & Grey Like (@GrandmasVagina) March 1, 2018

Proposals for fixing Twitter can be made here.