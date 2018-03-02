CEO Jack Dorsey Wants to Improve the ‘Collective Health, Openness, and Civility’ of Twitter

by Lucas Nolan2 Mar 20180

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently tweeted that the company would be accepting suggestions in an effort to improve the “collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation.”

In a huge thread of tweets, Jack Dorsey made a number of claims about the platform’s aims and how the platform’s team planned to deal with abuse and harassment. Dorsey claimed that Twitter was now committed to increasing the collective health and civility of public conversation and to hold the company “accountable towards progress.”

Dorsey stated that the company has acknowledged the “real-world negative consequences” of its platform and is working towards fixing the platforms many issues.

Dorsey acknowledged a number of the company’s issues such as abuse, harassment, bots and echo chambers.

Dorsey then lamented that Twitter had been accused of political bias and censorship stating that “this is now who we are, or who we ever want to be.”

Dorsey then linked a form for users to suggest ways to improve the platform’s “health.”

It is ironic to hear Dorsey angered over accusations of political bias, given that there are many direct examples of his company’s political bias. A former employee has claimed that the company targeted conservatives during an event now known as the “Twitter Lock Out” in which thousands of conservative users and Trump supporters were blocked from accessing their account. Another former employee directly blamed Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety, Del Harvey, for the mass lockout, “It wasn’t a mistake,” said the former employee. “They defined Trump supporters as bots. The only reason they are backpedaling is [because] they got caught.”

This corroborated footage obtained by undercover journalism group Project Veritas which showed an employee equating Trump-supporting accounts with bots.

Twitter’s political bias can also come in the form of inaction. The company failed to do anything to stop trolls and harassers who attacked the daughters of Pamela Geller, a prominent conservative activist and author. Geller’s daughters were targeted shortly after the publication of an article titled “The Instagram Stars Hiding Their Famous, Muslim-Hating Mom, Pamela Geller,” by Daily Beast reporter Taylor Lorenz.

Lorez directed her own followers to the accounts of Geller’s daughters which caused the targeted harassment of the two girls.

Lorenz then seemed to gloat at the loss of the girl social media show and talent agency representation.

Just some of the abuse that the two girls received can be found here:

Proposals for fixing Twitter can be made here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com


