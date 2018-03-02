Utah House of Representatives Mocked for ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Rap Parody

The Utah House of Representatives was mocked on Twitter, this week, after their rap parody of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air song was released to the public.

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made…with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC — Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

The parody, which was released on the Utah House of Representatives Twitter account on Wednesday, features Speaker Greg Hughes (R), Rep. Michael Kennedy (R), Rep. Francis Gibson (R), Rep. Kim Coleman (R), Rep. Mike Winder (R), Rep. Christine Watkins (R), Rep. Norman Thurston (R), Rep. Travis Seegmiller (R), Rep. Michael Noel (R), Rep. Mike McKell (R), Rep. James Dunnigan (R), Rep. John Westwood (R), Rep. Tim Quinn (R), Rep. Jefferson Moss (R), Rep. Mark Roberts (R), Rep. Brad Wilson (R), Rep. Susan Duckworth (D), Greg Hughes’ Chief of Staff Greg Hartley, Rep. Val Peterson (R), and Rep. John Knotwell (R) — who finished the parody video by sticking his tongue out.

“Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made…with a surprise twist,” declared the Utah House of Representatives. “Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made!”

As reported by the Wrap, who published a partial transcript of the video, the lyrics describe how bills become law.

“This is a story about how our bills get flipped into a law. I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there. I’ll tell you how a bill becomes law in this our chamber,” the representatives’ rap, with each line recited by a different person. “In a legislator’s mind an idea is raised. In the law book is where they spend most of their days. Drafting out maxin’ out, hardly relaxing all cool.”

The music video parody was heavily mocked on Twitter by users who described it as “cringe,” and even the Salt Lake County Health Department responded, claiming they would label the video as a “public health hazard.”

brb labeling this as a public health hazard pic.twitter.com/ndbwVOy4Cg — Salt Lake Health (@saltlakehealth) February 28, 2018