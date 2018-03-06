‘Sensitive Content’: Twitter Hides President Trump, Don Jr. Posts for Sharing Drudge Headlines

Twitter, a social media platform that regularly finds itself in scandals involving bias against conservatives, is now hiding innocuous tweets from President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., behind content filters. One of the filtered tweets, from Trump Jr., was critical of Twitter’s uneven enforcement of its terms of service.

Two tweets from the President, made today, and one from Trump Jr., posted on March 4, are currently hidden behind content filters. Users navigating to their profile pages with their content filters on will not be able to see the tweets.

Only when users manually disable their content filter via settings are they able to see the tweets, which appear to be completely innocuous and not in violation of any of Twitter’s terms of service. All three of the filtered tweets include links to stories on the Drudge Report.

Ironically, the tweet from Donald Trump Jr. that was hidden by Twitter contained criticism of the company’s uneven enforcement of their terms of service.

The filtering appears to have been triggered by the retweeting of @DRUDGE_REPORT. Users navigating to the account’s page, which automatically posts links from the website of the Drudge Report, will find that all tweets from the account are hidden behind the same “sensitive content” warning message.

Users who wish to ensure that they continue to see all tweets from the President, Donald Trump Jr. and @DRUDGE_REPORT will have to manually disable their content filter. This can be done by unchecking the box marked “hide sensitive content” in your safety settings.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

