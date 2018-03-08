Left-Wing Journos Slam Disney Hiring ‘Straight White Dude’ Jon Favreau for ‘Star Wars’ Series on International Women’s Day

by Charlie Nash8 Mar 20180

Left-wing activists and journalists took to Twitter Thursday to complain about Disney hiring famed filmmaker Jon Favreau for a new Star Wars series on International Women’s Day.

After it was announced by Disney that the Iron Man director had been enlisted to write a live-action Star Wars series, fans of the film franchise rejoiced.

Identity activists and some media members, however, were not as enthusiastic.

The move was “Bad PR timing,” said Anne Thompson, IndieWire editor. “But women have a tough time getting the experience they need to compete for plum jobs like this. Even few men boast the array of proven skills — writing, acting, directing, VFX — that Jon Favreau has. Hollywood needs to give more women chances to build that toolset.”

BuzzFeed reporter Adam B. Vary proclaimed, “On the one hand, Jon Favreau is a proven blockbuster filmmaker with a strong command of fantasy storytelling. On the other hand, announcing that another straight white dude is helming a Star Wars project ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY is… not great.”

“I’m excited by this news, but Lucasfilm really needs to announce someone working on their shows at this level that isn’t a white dude fast,” declared writer Bryan Young.

Other users claimed Disney was on the wrong “side of history,” and declared, “it’s time for a [Star Wars] movie or TV series overseen by someone who isn’t a White man.”

“Ok sooo I do like Jon Favreau in general but also what if they announced a woman filmmaker for #InternationalWomensDay,” added another.

