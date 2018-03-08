Left-Wing Journos Slam Disney Hiring ‘Straight White Dude’ Jon Favreau for ‘Star Wars’ Series on International Women’s Day

Left-wing activists and journalists took to Twitter Thursday to complain about Disney hiring famed filmmaker Jon Favreau for a new Star Wars series on International Women’s Day.

After it was announced by Disney that the Iron Man director had been enlisted to write a live-action Star Wars series, fans of the film franchise rejoiced.

Identity activists and some media members, however, were not as enthusiastic.

The move was “Bad PR timing,” said Anne Thompson, IndieWire editor. “But women have a tough time getting the experience they need to compete for plum jobs like this. Even few men boast the array of proven skills — writing, acting, directing, VFX — that Jon Favreau has. Hollywood needs to give more women chances to build that toolset.”

BuzzFeed reporter Adam B. Vary proclaimed, “On the one hand, Jon Favreau is a proven blockbuster filmmaker with a strong command of fantasy storytelling. On the other hand, announcing that another straight white dude is helming a Star Wars project ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY is… not great.”

“I’m excited by this news, but Lucasfilm really needs to announce someone working on their shows at this level that isn’t a white dude fast,” declared writer Bryan Young.

I'm excited by this news, but Lucasfilm really needs to announce someone working on their shows at this level that isn't a white dude fast. https://t.co/rCHkXQX9mK — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) March 8, 2018

On the one hand, Jon Favreau is a proven blockbuster filmmaker with a strong command of fantasy storytelling. On the other hand, announcing that another straight white dude is helming a Star Wars project ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY is… not great.https://t.co/cYeU7eGIyk — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) March 8, 2018

Jon Favreau is a GREAT fit for STAR WARS. I think he'll knock it out of the park. I also think it was tone deaf as fuuuuuuck for Lucasfilm to announce his hiring on International Women's Day. C'mon, guys. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 8, 2018

Would love to see @Jon_Favreau commit to an #InclusionRider for this series. That is how allies do the work: they open the door for others using the power and privilege they hold. #Akuarel can help. #OscarsSoWhite @Inclusionists https://t.co/bo2tWiYsrM — April (@ReignOfApril) March 8, 2018

Other users claimed Disney was on the wrong “side of history,” and declared, “it’s time for a [Star Wars] movie or TV series overseen by someone who isn’t a White man.”

Oh look more white dudes writing for Star Wars! — (((Chris Sedor))) (@ChrisSedor) March 8, 2018

Kathleen Kennedy. It's time. Right? @DisneyLucasfilm, #starwars and female directors? How about an inclusion rider? Let's get on the right side of history please. Times up on exclusionary hiring practices. https://t.co/Jk0Fd4D8Y0 — Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (@Inclusionists) March 8, 2018

I like Jon Favreau. He’s made good films like #Elf and #IronMan. That being said, it’s time for a @StarWars movie or TV series overseen by someone who isn’t a White man. I mean, Ryan Coogler just gave us an amazing #StarWars film in the guise of @MarvelStudios’ #BlackPanther. https://t.co/93P9zDjXU0 — DemiMF (@DemiMF99) March 8, 2018

Ok sooo I do like Jon Favreau in general but also what if they announced a woman filmmaker for #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/BWDB4dOQr6 — Sith Observer // SWR SPOILERS (@sithobserver) March 8, 2018

