Trump to Meet with Gaming Industry to Discuss Alleged Links Between Video Games and Violence

President Trump is set to meet with leading figures in the video gaming industry Thursday, following the Parkland school shooting in February, despite the fact that his claim video games influence violence has been factually disproven.

According to Reuters, the president “will meet with industry executives on Thursday to discuss what the president believes is a link between the games and violent acts,” in what will be the “first of several” meetings.

Executives from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc and ZeniMax Media Inc will be present during the meeting, along with “an industry trade group, conservative activists and members of Congress, including Marco Rubio of Florida.”

White House spokesman Lindsay Walters explained that the meeting will “discuss violent video-game exposure and the correlation to aggression and desensitization in children.”

Last month, following the Parkland school shooting in Florida, President Trump declared, “I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts,” adding, “I look at some of the things [my son Barron is] watching, and I say, how is that possible?”

However, in February, Breitbart Tech fact-checked and disproved the president’s claims that video games influence violence, pointing out that there is no scientific basis “to claims that on-screen violence leads to real-world violence, like school shootings.”

