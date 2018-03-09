Report: More Than Half of Millennials ‘Seeking Relief from Social Media’

More than half of millennials are “seeking relief from social media,” according to a report.

The report, which references a December poll, discovered more than half of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 24 admitted to “seeking relief from social media,” while 34 percent “reported having deleted social-media accounts entirely.”

“Forty-one percent of respondents said they waste too much time on social media, and 35 percent agreed that people their age are too distracted by their online lives,” the New York Post declared, adding that the most popular apps to quit were Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tinder.

A 2016 study linked social media use with depression, noting that the more time someone spends on social media, the more depressed they’re likely to be.

Last year, only 6 percent of millennials claimed their social media accounts were a “completely true” depiction of themselves, while a report revealed that the majority of millennials would rather communicate online than in person.