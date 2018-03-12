Student Booted from Christianity Class for Arguing that There Are Only Two Genders

A student at the Indiana University of Pennslyvania was kicked out of a class on Christianity after arguing that there are only two genders.

Student Lake Ingle was suspended from a class on Christianity after he argued that there are only two genders. After viewing a TED talk by transgender ex-pastor Paula Stone Williams, Ingle raised his hand and claimed that biologists believe that there are only two genders.

Ingle was immediately kicked out of class by the professor and asked not to return. Now, pending an administrative investigation, Ingle — a senior — may not graduate in May.

In a shocking letter, Indiana University of Pennsylvania provost Timothy Moerland says that on top of Ingle’s suspension from the classroom, he will be required to apologize to the class. Ingle will then be forced to listen to his peers describe how his comments made them feel.

Lake will write an apology to the professor which speciﬁcally addresses each of the disrespectful behaviors described above, demonstrating ability to take responsibility for inappropriate behavior which has significantly damaged the learning environment of this course. He will explain the importance of an atmosphere of safety for an educational environment, acknowledge how his class behavior has significantly damaged this classroom atmosphere, and explain how he will demonstrate respect for the professor, the course material, and all fellow students at each remaining class session. On 3-8. Lake will begin class with an apology to the class for his behavior and then listen in silence as the professor and/or any student who wishes to speak shares how he or she felt during Lake’s disrespectful and disruptive outbursts on 2-28.

“My professor is violating my First Amendment rights because of the fact that my views and ideology is different from hers,” Ingle told Fox News in a comment. “So she took it on herself to silence and embarrass me – bully me – for speaking up in class.”

“It is my firmest belief that every human being has the freedom and right to identify, dress, and represent oneself as they see fit,” Ingle added. “I think this is all an attempt to silence my views personally because they contradict the ones she pushes in class so evidently.”

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania is a public research university located in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Alison Downie, the professor for Ingle’s course, claims expertise in “Christian Feminist Theology.” She is a faculty member of IUP’s Women’s and Gender Studies program.

Ingle says that this incident has only strengthened his motivation to become a professor. “When you see that kind of misuse of intellectual power, you want to be the person that comes back and does it responsibly and with morals,” Ingle said. “Instead of being the purveyor of your ideology, you can be an educator.”