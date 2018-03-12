The Guardian Claims Sci-Fi Video Games, FarmVille Promote Racism and Right-Wing Ideology

The Guardian claimed video games create racism and promote right-wing ideology in an article published Monday, citing the “expulsion of aliens” in sci-fi games and “border control” in Plants vs Zombies.

“Gaming cultures are connected to violence – but should be considered in terms of the rise of far right political discourse and the prominence of ‘alt-right’ misogyny and racism,” wrote author Alfie Brown in his article for the Guardian. “The white male supremacy in gaming has been discussed in the context of the harassment campaign Gamergate and via the link between Trump and gamer message board threads on the 4chan website. Yet it’s not simply that many gamers are right wing, or that the right recruits gamers, but that the logic and pleasure of gaming itself has served and continues to serve the political right.”

Brown, who previously wrote a book about Candy Crush and capitalism, then cited Space Invaders, Civilization, Mario, Plants vs Zombies, and even FarmVille as video games that inspire right wing ideology, claiming, “video games have long focused on the expulsion of ‘aliens’ (Space Invaders to XCOM), fear of impure infection (Half-Life to The Last of Us), border control (Missile Commander to Plants vs Zombies), territory acquisition (Command & Conquer to Splatoon), empire building (Civilization to Tropico), princess recovery (Mario to Zelda), and restoration of natural harmony (Sonic to FarmVille).”

He also added that gamers “feel impulsive agreement with these ideologies,” after playing the games.

Brown was quickly mocked over the article online, with many users on Twitter calling his argument “bizarre.”

The Guardian says that "video games are fuelling the rise of the far right" and the examples given are just bizarre https://t.co/Bsokxx7Z8g pic.twitter.com/ZW3UxVQyqS — James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) March 12, 2018

One of the worst parts of this garbage article is that this can all be reframed as leftwing:

Expulsion of colonialist aggressors

Promotion of medical science

Ensuring safe spaces

Establishing a prosperous society

Freeing women from oppression

etc.https://t.co/Mz4Rvh3jAY pic.twitter.com/KPPeioQk0W — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 12, 2018

Ah yes, the horrible right wing political agenda of Plants vs. Zombies and FarmVille https://t.co/SOuKIgRM5n pic.twitter.com/wAacF8OJqB — And He Disrespected the WuTang Clan (@notwokieleaks) March 12, 2018

Why you should never say "peak guardian"https://t.co/djdrUGOOnQ — Yeyo (@YeyoZa) March 12, 2018

Sigh. Even cites Plants vs Zombies (for promoting border control).https://t.co/6Vt1x0sNqc — (((Christian JB))) 🐌 (@christianjbdev) March 12, 2018

Critics of video games have jumped the shark when a literature professor use outdated Freudian theory, Space Invaders and Splatoon to make this bizarre argument. I honestly don’t even know where to start. https://t.co/FThIUcaW5D — Patrick Markey (@patmarkey) March 12, 2018

The article was even mocked and criticized by other Guardian writers and employees, including writer Sam Thielman, and the news outlet’s blog network coordinator Dr. Pete Etchells, who called the article the “most asinine piece of writing about video games this year.”

Here you go folks. The most asinine piece of writing about video games this year. pic.twitter.com/p4LDqRvtzY — Dr Pete Etchells (@PeteEtchells) March 12, 2018

I’m sorry, but anyone claiming that *farming* is a right wing ideology isn’t worth listening to. Here’s the link: https://t.co/s77HG9dkbz — Dr Pete Etchells (@PeteEtchells) March 12, 2018

I keep seeing this article's central contention—that there's something uniquely morally corrosive about the immersive nature of games that makes them different from novels or music—repeated hither and yon without any examination. Why do people think this? https://t.co/DBDmDMY4n4 — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) March 12, 2018