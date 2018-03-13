Gallup: 61% of College Students Says Campus Climate Deters Conservative Speech

A new poll from Gallup reveals that an increasing number of students believe that conservative speech is deterred on college campuses.

According to a recently published Gallup poll, an increasing number of both conservative and liberal students think that political speech is stifled on their college campus. An overwhelming 61 percent of students, compared to the 54 percent figure that was recorded the last time this poll was given, believe that campus climates prevent students from expressing themselves.

In 2016, 78 percent of students favored an open campus environment that allowed all types of speech. Now, in 2018, that number is down to 70 percent. 29 percent of students now believe that offensive or biased speech should be banned, up from 22 percent in 2016.

The poll revealed that students feel that females are the freest to speak on college campuses. 94 percent of college students polled believe that women are free to express themselves on campus. Only 69 percent of all students polled believe that conservative students are free to express themselves on campus.

This may be partially due to the recent emergence of female dominance in academia. In September 2017, Mark. J. Perry of the American Enterprise Institute highlighted the growing female-dominance in academia. As of 2018, women are the majority of medical school students, law school students, as well as candidates for bachelors and doctoral degrees.