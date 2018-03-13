YouTube Prankster Jake Paul Pivots to Serious Thoughts on Gun Control

Popular YouTube Star Jake Paul has taken a break from prank videos to call for gun reform, including a 30-day waiting period after gun purchases.

Jake Paul, the YouTube star who made headlines last year for making his neighborhood a “living hell” for anyone living nearby, has now decided to take a stand against firearms. The YouTube star and brother of Logan Paul, who was criticized recently for filming the dead body of a suicide victim, took to Twitter to outline how he’d like to limit the use of firearms:

Gun Reform changes we need in my opinion. 1. be at least 21 to buy a gun 2. Go through a 6 month minimum course (similar to a drivers license course) 3. Professional Mental Heath evaluation 4. Ban Gun shows now! 5. 30 day wait period after purchase to receive firearm

The tweet also included a screenshot of a longer message that Paul wrote referencing a video he uploaded relating to the Parkland shooting:

5. 30 day wait period after purchase to receive firearm pic.twitter.com/pe7YXgLcR5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2018

Jake Paul is best known for making videos aimed at his millions of young fans on YouTube. In the videos, Paul sets fire to a mattress in his backyard pool, frequently uses the n-word when freestyle rapping and ruining expensive Lamborghinis. Paul made headlines last year when a news crew interviewed neighbors in the area surrounding Paul’s house. “The neighbors hate me,” Paul told a KTLA film crew that arrived at his property. When the KTLA reporter further questions Paul about the antics surrounding his home and the neighbor’s complaints Paul replies, “Yeah, it is like that.” Paul responded to the claim that the neighborhood is now “like a circus” by saying, “But, I mean, people like going to circuses.”

Neighbor Maytal Dahan told KTLA “It used to be a really nice, quiet street and now [it’s] just this, like, war zone. We’re families here and we’re more than happy to have them live here if they’re respectful of their neighbors, but they’re not.” Paul’s neighbors plan to hold a meeting with city officials next week to consider whether or not to file a class-action public nuisance lawsuit against Paul and the homeowner that rents the property to Paul and his “crew.” When asked for comment on what the neighbors are experiencing Paul said, “It’s terrible, it’s a bad situation and I feel bad for them, but there’s nothing we can do. Jake Paulers are the strongest army out there.” Before saying “Dab.” and dabbing for the camera.

In 2017, Paul reportedly “pranked” the Obama White House by hiding in a bathroom after a media event and then wandering around the White House grounds at night.